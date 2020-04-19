A Medical Doctor at the University College Hospital, Ibadan has tested positive for Coronavirus Disease.

Governor Seyi Makinde revealed this on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday night.

Makinde said: “The COVID-19 confirmation test for one suspected case; a doctor at the University College Hospital Ibadan came back POSITIVE today.

“Isolation and contact tracing have commenced, So there are currently eight active cases in Oyo State.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that total number of COVID-19 cases in Oyo to 16.

The state government said seven people infected with the virus have been discharged while one was transferred to Lagos.