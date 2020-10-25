The University College Hospital, Ibadan has beefed up its security over a reported planned attack by hoodlums taking advantage of the #EndSARS protest.

This was revealed by the spokesman of the premier health institution, Toye Akirinlola, on Sunday.

Akirinlola said this also followed the alert by the Federal Ministry of Health to all Teaching Hospitals, Federal Medical Centres, Specialist Hospitals and other tertiary hospitals in Nigeria of the plans to attack them.

He said: “Consequently, the Hon. Ministers in the Ministry have directed all CMDs and MDs to beef up security around their facilities.

“We are at UCH have taken bold steps to ensure the safety of lives and property within the Hospital.

“Very early this morning, the CMD, ProfessorJesse Abiodun Otegbayo called Excellency the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde to brief him on the development.

“The Governor assured the CMD that adequate security measures will be put in place to protect the UCH and other health Institutions in the state.

“Also, the CMD has called on the heads of all security agencies to provide security support to UCH, and to which we have received positive responses.

“The CMD therefore wishes to assure the staff, students and patients in the Hospital that they are safe, as well as their properties.

“He has urged everyone to be conscious of their environment and take measures to ensure the security of their properties.”