UCCDA imposes compliance on roadside trading

The Uyo City Capital Development Authority has commenced enforcement on roadside trading in Uyo, the State capital, following earlier notices served to affected traders.

The exercise, aimed at restoring sanity and orderliness along major roads in Uyo, is part of the UCCDA’s efforts to beautify and develop the city.

Also Read

Traders who had earlier been served notices were required to relocate to designated markets, but some failed to comply, necessitating the enforcement action.

Speaking to this reporter on the development, the chairman of UCCDA, Hon. Anietie Eka, said the commission under him is reiterating its commitment to developing Uyo into a modern, organized, and investor-friendly city, and appealed to traders and residents to cooperate with the authority in achieving this goal.

Post Views: 12