The University of Benin Teaching Hospital has discharged the first COVID-19 patient from its Isolation Centre.

Dr. Benson Okwara, Head Rapid Response Team, COVID-19 in UBTH, announced this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday.

“The patient’s first negative test, following resolution of symptoms, was on April 10, while a follow-up test on April 14, also returned a negative result, thus qualifying him for discharge,’’ he said.

Okwara encouraged members of the public who have symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough, fever and shortness of breath to get tested.

He said: “If positive, receive prompt treatment at any of the isolation Centres.

“A positive result is not a death sentence.

“The management of UBTH uses this opportunity to appeal to members of the public to give correct information to healthcare personnel when they come to the hospital to seek care.

“Information on travel history or contact with a confirmed case should be disclosed so that tests can be done for the safety and wellbeing of all.

“Misinformation or withholding information regarding an epidemic can make the epidemic spread further.

“Besides, doing so is against the law.

“The management further appeals to members of the public to partner with the hospital in its efforts to improve healthcare delivery.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 43-year-old patient was admitted on April 3.

In Edo State, a total of 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 has been recorded, out of which five patients have been discharged after treatment and testing negative.