Uber has announced Tope Akinwumi as its new Country Manager for Nigeria.

The new Manager is an award-winning consultant with several years of professional experience advising multinational companies on complex and challenging situations to accelerate growth and create efficiency.

Akinwumi joins Uber from Kobo360, where he was the Head of Marketplace and Analytics.

Before this, he was Assistant Manager in the Disruptive Innovation and Emerging Technology sector at PwC Nigeria.

He said: “I am delighted to be part of the Uber family.

“When I read the job description, I knew this role was for me.

“Uber is igniting opportunity and changing the way the world moves, positively impacting communities and economies in the process.

“I look forward to working with such a diverse and exceptional team in finding solutions that set the world in motion and enhance the industry in Nigeria.”

In his new role at Uber, Akinwumi is managing all the operational functions of the Nigeria business, with a focus on growth, policy engagement as well as community engagement.

He added: “I am excited to hit the ground running and begin engaging with our stakeholders to make Uber a better experience for all. Nigeria has some big opportunities and has unique market dynamics.

“I also look forward to advocating for our vision for urban mobility and striking strategic partnerships.”

Akinwumi attended the Federal University of Technology, Akure, where he obtained a Bachelor of Engineering.

In his free time, he enjoys reading and playing the guitar.