The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbers for attacking and snatching a Toyota Corola car with Registration Number LND 448 GH belonging to one Uber driver, Utibe.

It was learnt that the car was snatched on Sunday at about 11:30pm at Abijo, GRA, Ibeju Lekki.

In a statement on Tuesday, the spokesman of the Command, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said on the receipt of a distress call, the Area Commander, Area J, Ajah, dispatched a team to the scene and traced the snatched car to Mayfair Garden, Ibeju Lekki, where the suspects were arrested.

Adejobi said the driver was rescued and the car recovered.

However, the driver was seriously injured, but currently receiving treatment at a hospital and recuperating.

He also said one axe, stained with blood, and one knife were recovered from the suspects.

According to the PPRO, the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered for discreet investigation into the case.

Odumosu also warned those who are planning to engage in criminal acts or have been involved in one crime or the other to desist and flee Lagos State or else they meet their waterloo in no time.