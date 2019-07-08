A driver, Ademola Quadri, has been arrested by the police after he raised a false alarm over the stealing of a car gave given to him to use for Uber.

According to the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Quadri, of 24, Oloko Street, off College Road, Ogba, Lagos raised the alarm at about 10pm on July 1, 2019 at Igando Police Station.

He said three armed men snatched his Toyata Corolla car with registration no: SMK 732 BR, property of Pinehill Leasing Limited.

The Divisional Police Officer, CSP Taiwo Kasumu, suspecting something sinister, quickly activated credible intelligence network following up on call details and relevant messages of Quadri, who was not aware his transactions were been monitored.

More facts emerged when a message of N560,000 entered his phone with a follow up one demanding to have the car having made part payment.

The suspect during interrogation confessed to the commission of the crime and led detectives to Ijegun area of Ikotun, where the purported snatched vehicle was kept pending full payment.

The police arrested two other suspects, namely: Uche Sunday, 32, the marketer who claimed to have negotiated the purchase of the car online from Jiji.ng; and one other, who was described as an innocent buyer.

Quadri confessed that he cooked up the robbery story to enable him raise money to buy ticket and travel to Canada for better life.