Uber driver from hell shocks car snatchers in Lagos

Two suspected car snatchers knew they had met an Uber driver from hell when they attempted to snatch his car from him.

The suspects thought that the Uber driver would turn lily-livered immediately he knew they were robbers, but the Uber driver’s action shocked the thieves.

Rather than start crawling and begging for his life, the Uber driver damned the consequences and decided to go down fighting.

He realised he could not tackle the two car snatchers and immediately latched onto one of them like a leech and absolutely refused to let go.

While struggling to keep hold of the suspect later identified as Adesiji Oluwatobi, 44, the driver screamed for help.

The second suspect, Oluwafemi Osoja, 26, fearing the Lagos mob will soon gather to unleash its fury on them, quickly made a decision.

He abandoned his partner in crime and disappeared with the car. The matter was reported to the Lagos State Police Command and Oluwatobi handed over to the Police.

The Police launched an investigation and would later use Oluwatobi as bait to catch his fleeing partner.

The Oluwatobi and Osoja were among 40 suspects paraded on the 25th of May 2023 by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin.

The image Manager, who said that the case was one of conspiracy and armed robbery, explained that the robbery took place on the 16th of April, 2023, at about 10: PM.

He said: “An Uber driver was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint by one of his passengers. While the driver courageously grabbed and held onto one of the suspects named Adesiji Oluwatobi, 44, the other suspect, Oluwafemi Osoja, 26, successfully went away with the vehicle.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of Osoja in his hideout, where one locally made pistol with five live cartridges was recovered. An effort is ongoing to recover the stolen vehicle.”

Hundeyin said that similarly on the 7th of March, 2023 at about 3:30 PM, a gang of armed robbers comprised of 18 years old Saobanor Adesina, Boluwatife Oluwapelumi, 23, and Idowu Oluwapelumi, 20, attacked residents of Jokogbola Estate, Agbede Ikorodu Lagos State and carted away Motorcycle, electronic, jewelry, laptop, nine cell phones and case.

“Diligent investigation led to their arrest, while the following stolen items belonging to the victims were recovered from the suspects: iPhone 11 pro max, iPhone 7, and two Samsung A02S,” said Hundeyin.