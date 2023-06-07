Uber, Bolt drivers hopeful of negotiations after five days warning strike

The Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transport Workers of Nigeria said it was hopeful there would be opportunity for negotiations at the end of its five days nationwide warning strike, which began on Wednesday.

The union’s Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee, Jossy Olawale, made this known in an interview on Wednesday.

Olawale spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

NAN reports that the union embarked on a five-day warning strike following failure of the ride-hailing companies in Nigeria, including Uber, Bolt, Indriver and Lagride, to accede to its demands.

The demands include a call on the app-based companies to increase fare trips by 200 per cent and reduce their commission by 50 per cent.

Olawale said: “We are hoping for an opportunity for negotiations, but if not, we are also hoping that the Federal Government will intervene.

“However, if nothing is done after the warning strike, we will review what has happened so far and take a position.”

Earlier, the union’s President, Adedamola Adeniran, had in a statement expressed dismay over an alleged meagre fare increase by the ride-hailing transport companies.

Adeniran said: “This increase stands between 25 per cent and 30 per cent by different companies, far away from the union’s demand for 200 per cent increase and 50 per cent reduction in commission respectively, contrary to AUATWON’s demand for 10 per cent flat or 50 per cent off the current commission.

“Uber, Bolt and Lagride still maintain homogeneous commission of 20 per cent to 25 per cent and this is completely unacceptable and unprofitable for us.”

He said that the union had written several letters to the companies for a round table discussion, where both parties could look at various area of concern and dialogue.

Adeniran said that the companies, however, remained adamant, trying to avoid responsibility.

“We can no longer work under these conditions and intimidation; so, all app-based workers across Nigeria should be ready to fight this menace till victory,” he said.