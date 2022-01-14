Uber, Bolt drivers flay multiple payments for roadworthiness inspection

The Nigeria Union of Professional App-based Transport Workers has condemned the multiple payments for road worthiness certificates during routine vehicle inspection by ride hailing companies.

Ibrahim Ayoade, President NUPABTW, decried the additional charges in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said that drivers on ride hailing platforms were not against inspection of their vehicles for road worthiness, but viewed strongly the separate charges on them after payments made during vehicle registration.

Ayoade, who spoke with the NAN in Lagos on Thursday, appealed to the Lagos State Government to compel the ride hailing companies operating in the state to respect road worthiness certificates issued by it.

He said: “We go for routine vehicle inspection separately for Uber and Bolt every six months.

“Each inspection costs N4,000, which shows that we are paying N8,000 each on Uber and Bolt inspection every year.

“This shows that ride hailing companies underrate road worthiness inspection certificates from the state government.

“We see another payment for road worthiness certificates to ride hailing companies as double payment and cheating.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Lagos State Government has newly introduced a “no-vehicle inspection, no road-worthiness” policy.

NAN recalls that the government had appealed to car owners in the state to present their vehicles for roadworthiness inspection at no cost.

The government in a clarification it made had said that the cost of vehicle inspection for the road worthiness certificate was already inclusive in the amount paid for the renewal of vehicle particulars.