UBEC, Oyo train 100 Quality Assurance officers on effective school evaluation

Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, in conjunction with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Abuja, has organised a five-day second level training for 100 Quality Assurance officers.

The training which started on September 6th in Ibadan, had participants drawn from the all local government Universal Basic Education Authorities in the state.

The Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, noted that capacity-building is essential to develop competence and skills that will make the board more effective.

Represented by the South-West Zonal Director, UBEC, Alhaji Alabi Asaju, Bobboyi added that the commission, in conjunction with the State Universal Basic Education Board, was setting standards that would be sustained in years to come.

He further commended the management board of Oyo State Universal Basic Education for its commitment to effectiveness and efficiency in the basic education sub-sector of Oyo State.

In his speech, the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran, said the state’s quality assurance had been in practice, but that the training was needed to further expose them to various techniques.

He explained that the theme of the training, “Effective School Evaluation: Panacea for improving learning outcomes and strengthening of the school system” would further expose the trainees to ways of improving learning outcomes, results and performances in the educational system.

Dr. Nureni Adeniran added that Governor Seyi Makinde administration had revamped and restructured the education sector of the state through various means, including earmarking 21 percent in the state’s annual budget to the education sector.

While acknowledging the immense support received from UBEC in delivering 33 motorcycles, 30 laptops and printers for Quality Assurance officers, Adeniran expressed optimism that after the five-day training, officers would be acquainted with the requisite skills for effective performance.

In their separate remarks, the Executive Secretary, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Mr. Olusanjo Adeniyi and the Director, Quality Assurance, UBEC, Mansir Idris, said the training sought to develop new strategies to improve the quality of learning in basic schools across Oyo State.