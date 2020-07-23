The buzz was palpable as Africa’s highly anticipated online series, The Men’s Club, hit the screens for its Season 3 on Wednesday.

The 13-episode smash series is powered by the United Bank for Africa’s Lifestyle and Entertainment channel, REDTV, producers of hit shows such as Our Best Friend’s Wedding, Inspector K, Assistant Madams, Red Hot Topics, Hotel Boutique and many more.

The blockbuster series, TMC, which has enjoyed a huge following since its first release in 2018, has taken viewers on a roller-coaster ride with Africa’s most eligible young men – Ayoola Ayoola, Efa Iwara, Daniel Etim and Baaj Adegbule, on their adventure filled with love, friendship, fear, betrayal and Romance.

The show also stars top female acts: Sharon Ooja, Mimi Chaka, Folu Storms and features some of Nollywood’s finest legends like Sola Sobowale and Shaffy Bello.

The new season, which was premiered on REDTV’s Youtube channel on Wednesday, was an instant hit as thousands of people from all over the world watched the 90-minute premiere event.

The Executive Producer of REDTV, Bola Atta, who spoke shortly before TMC3 came on screen, noted that although there had been a slight delay in production of the hit series third season due to the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, there were efforts taken to ensure that this delay was not prolonged.

Atta said: “TMC is one of our major hit series brought from the REDTV stables and powered by the United Bank for Africa.

“We worked really hard to ensure we were bringing the best this season despite all the delays.

“The TMC fans have been so loyal and we needed to give them what they wanted.

“The COVID-19 lockdown meant that we had to halt production right in the middle and this caused quite a bit of stress for us.

“However, the minute the lockdown eased up, we put the very best measures in place for safety and security for cast and crew, limited the numbers and went back into production.”

Atta emphasised UBA’s continued support for the creative industry to ensure that more youth are gainfully employed and presented with opportunities that showcase their talent, boosting economies across Africa.

She said: “REDTV was birthed by the United Bank for Africa to support the creative industry in Nigeria and across the African continent and for over four years now, we have been creating employment and honing creative talent through entertainment.

“The potential revenue that can be generated in this industry is often under-estimated and it is only in recent times that more people have had the courage to leave traditional professions and embrace the creatives.”

Also speaking about TMC3, CEO Urban Vision and Director of The Men’s Club, Tola Odunsi, expressed delight at the reception, which the series has received over the years.

Odunsi also praised UBA and REDTV for the continuous support towards ensuring that viewers are always provided with the best quality entertainment.

He said: “We are extremely pleased to partner with UBA and REDTV to create top quality content and jobs.

“Working with UBA and REDTV has been amazing and with their support, more jobs continue to be created in the entertainment sector.

“On TMC 3 production we were able to hire a lot of people in different capacities and that ultimately equates to impacting many families, many lives. All thanks to UBA’s support.”

REDTV is a fast-paced lifestyle channel that puts Africa on the global stage.

Proudly powered by UBA, the network is here to entertain and inform with rich content that feature the very best of African entertainment, fashion, news, design, music, sport, movies and travel and so much more.

REDTV collaborates with the most talented visionaries and creative minds daring to believe in a New Africa.

