UBA’s Abiodun Coker named ‘Future Leader in Media Management’

The communications team at the United Bank for Africa (UBA) has another reason to celebrate as Abiodun Coker, the Media and External Relations Lead, has been honoured with the “Future Leader in Media Management” award at the upcoming 6th edition of The Industry Summit/Awards.

The prestigious and yearly award is organised by The Industry Newspaper, the leading brand marketing publication in West Africa.

The award recognises outstanding professionals shaping the future of brand marketing and communications across the region.

The award jury, chaired by Tolulope Ogunjobi, renowned broadcast business correspondent and Business Editor at TVC News, cited Coker’s exceptional achievements in the public relations field during the year 2024.

Particularly noted were his masterful handling of UBA’s 2024 Rights Issue, which successfully closed on December 24, 2024, and the impactful execution of the bank’s 75th Anniversary Campaign, both of which were described as commendable and exceptional.

A seasoned professional, Coker’s journey from an acclaimed financial journalist at BusinessDay Newspaper to a powerhouse in corporate communications has been nothing short of inspiring.

With over eight years of robust journalism experience, coupled with leadership roles at top-tier public relations firms such as BD Consult Limited and Quadrant, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to transform and manage leading brands successfully.

According to the jury, Coker’s management of UBA’s media ecosystem during the year under review was remarkable, with several media professionals praising his public relations craftsmanship and ability to skilfully manage the image of one of Africa’s most formidable financial brands.

“Abiodun Coker’s achievements in 2024 are a beacon for greater accomplishments ahead,” the jury noted, adding: “He is undoubtedly one of the strategic communication experts to watch in 2025.”

The Industry Summit and Awards held on Friday, May 2, 2025 at the CIBN House, Adeola Hopewell, Victoria Island, Lagos, and the awards ceremony took place at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Coker’s recognition further cements his growing reputation as one of Nigeria’s most dynamic and future-ready communications leaders, with his eyes firmly set on redefining the media management landscape.

He is purposefully forging his path at UBA Group, widely regarded as a formidable team player in the communication strategic industry, his contributions are both impactful and impossible to overlook.

He is undoubtedly a strong candidate for future leadership roles in the communications industry.

Post Views: 1