Ubani to police: Release Gloria Okolie or charge her to court

Lawyer and chairman, NBA-SPIDEL, Dr. Monday Onyekachi Ubani, has condemned the continued detention of Gloria Okolie by the Nigeria Police ostensibly over her friendship with an alleged member of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

In a statement, Ubani gave police authorities 14 days to either file charges against Ms Okolie, if she has committed any crime, or release her unconditionally – failing which legal proceedings will be commenced to enforce her fundamental rights.

Ubani in the statement noted reports that said Gloria has been used as a slave (beast of burden), terribly abused, and tortured by the officers in charge of her detention.

He said while these allegations are yet to be verified, as no lawyer or relation has had access to her, he believes that the detention of the ‘suspect’ for such a long period is “patently illegal, wicked and appalling.”

“What makes this matter more shocking is the latest press release of the current Inspector-General of Police after over 67 days conceding to the arrest and illegal long detention on the ground that she was providing information, drugs and weapons to the said IPOB members.

Police had claimed in a recent press statement that investigations revealed that “takes advantage of her gender and seemingly innocuous looks as camouflage to carry out espionage against military and police targets on behalf of IPOB/ESN.”

But Ubani said “if the Inspector-General of Police thinks that this explanation will justify Okolie’s long and illegal detention, it has further exposed the incompetence and illegality with which the security agencies carry out investigations in Nigeria.”

He asked: “Assuming but not conceding that these ‘grave allegations’ are true, does this by any stretch of imagination empower any security agency any right to detain a citizen for such length of time, thereby depriving her the constitutionally guaranteed rights of freedom of movement, rights of dignity of person and right of fair trial within a reasonable time as provided under 1999 constitution?

“Her guaranteed right of presumption of innocence until proven guilty has been destroyed permanently by this lengthy detention without any charge or arraignment.”

He said it is absolutely wrong to arrest an individual and start sourcing for evidence for prosecution; saying it is not only archaic but patently criminal for police officers to indulge in this manner of primitive investigation of crime in this modern time.

“We are therefore giving the police authorities 14 days from today to charge Gloria Okolie to court if she has committed any known offence or release her unconditionally.

“We shall commence the enforcement of her fundamental rights which have been criminally violated if this request is not adhered to as usual by the police authorities. They are deemed adequately advised.