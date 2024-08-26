UBA to host business series ‘Built to Last’ for African founders, entrepreneurs

In line with its commitment to support the growth and sustainability of Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) on the continent, Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa Plc, is set to host another edition of its business series.

This edition of the business series: “Built to Last: Building Generational Business,” will be held on August 29, 2024, by 12 noon.

This will be at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre, UBA House, Marina, Lagos, while online participants can also access the session on Zoom via https://ubagroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UG0EUWSLTZqu91jSMSih5w.

The UBA Business Series is a regular seminar/workshop organised by the bank as one of its capacity-building initiatives, where leading business leaders and professionals share well-researched insights on relevant topics and best practices for running successful businesses, especially in a challenging business environment.

This edition seeks to spotlight businesses that have withstood the test of time, enduring through generations, and adapting to political and economic changes.

Renowned leaders from diverse industries, including Founder/CEO Melvin Marsh International, Flora Mutahi; CEO XQZMOI Television, Atunyota Ali Baba A; CEO, Diaryofakitchenlover Studio, Tolani Tayo-Osikoya, (Chef T); and eminent photographer, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, will be on ground to share their hard-earned insights and practical strategies for building businesses that can withstand the test of time and thrive through challenging environments.

UBA’s Group Head, Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola who spoke ahead of the workshop emphasised the importance of this edition of the UBA Business Series in providing a platform for businesses, especially SMEs, to learn from entrepreneurs who have built and sustained businesses across generations.

“This edition provides a platform for SMEs to learn from experienced entrepreneurs who have built and sustained businesses through the decades,” Fashola said. “Hearing their stories and strategies will be invaluable for any business owner looking to build a lasting enterprise”

Also speaking on the upcoming workshop, UBA’s Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo noted that the business series is one of the many ways the bank is showing its commitment to its wide array of customers, especially during the present financial landscape

Ladipo said, “At UBA, we are committed to empowering businesses of all sizes, and this business series is one way we are fulfilling that commitment”

“We have assembled an esteemed panel of speakers who will share their wealth of experience and insights on building a generational business. This is a must-attend event for anyone serious about the long-term success of their enterprise,” she said.

Intending participants can register with the registration Link : https://ubagroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UG0EUWSLTZqu91jSMSih5w

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries, including United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.

