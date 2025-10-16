UBA set to unveil White Paper on Africa’s financial infrastructure

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is set to reinforce its role in shaping the continent’s financial ecosystem with the launch of its landmark White Paper.

The White Paper to be unveiled by UBA is titled: “Banking on Africa’s Future: Unlocking Capital and Partnerships for Sustainable Growth.”

It will be unveiled on the sidelines of the World Bank-International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings in October 2025 in Washington, D.C., placing Africa’s economic agenda at the heart of global financial discussions.

The document presents a comprehensive and actionable framework for unlocking Africa’s vast economic potential, providing analysis of critical growth pillars including trade facilitation, infrastructure development, digital innovation, climate finance, and inclusive growth, while showcasing strategies for leveraging domestic capital alongside strategic global partnerships to access the continent’s $3.4 trillion single market potential under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Group Chairman, UBA Plc, Tony Elumelu, who emphasised the strategic importance of this White Paper, explained that over the past few years, the bank has become an active leader in conversations and activities that drive tangible investments to the continent.

Elumelu said: “UBA is shifting Africa’s development agenda from talk to action. With this White Paper, we are championing initiatives that convert strategic dialogue into bankable projects and direct investments.

“Our commitment to execute these plans for the benefit of the continent and its people cannot be overemphasised.

“We are committed partners in Africa’s development and sustainability and will continue to provide the capital, the platform, and the network needed to transform Africa’s vast potential into economic growth.”

UBA’s Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, remarked on the White Paper’s significance, highlighting the urgent need for private sector leadership.

Alawuba said: This White P{aper is a call to action and a statement of our capability.

“It underlines our unique position in facilitating the partnerships and capital flows required to finance Africa’s future, providing the blueprint for action.

“The document delivers critical insights at a defining moment for Africa’s financial infrastructure.”

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with more than 25,000 employees group-wide and serving over 45 million customers globally.

Operating in 20 African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France, and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial, and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting-edge technology.