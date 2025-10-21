UBA empowers next generation of leaders as 700 join GMAP initiative

Africa’s global bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has empowered the next generation of leaders as 700 young professionals joined the bank through the Graduate Management Accelerated Programme (GMAP).

This is a major investment in the next generation of leaders who will continue to drive the continent’s economic and financial transformation.

At the graduation ceremony, which was held at Landmark Events Centre in Lagos on October 19, 2025, the bank celebrated graduates from Nigeria and across African countries where the bank operates.

The Group Chairman of UBA, Tony Elumelu; Deputy Group Managing Director, Chukwuma Nweke; and other Board Members; Executive Management; and faculty members were on ground to receive the newly-graduated professionals into the UBA Tribe.

Since the inception of the programme over three years ago, the GMAP, designed to equip entrants with the necessary skills and knowledge, has graduated well over 4,000 banking and finance professionals while providing them with mentorship, training, and hands-on experience needed to boost their career.

In his speech, Elumelu, who referred to the graduands as “lions and lionesses”, reiterated the bank’s commitment towards raising the next generation of passionate and competent leaders on the continent.

He said: “We are happy to have you as part of this Tribe.

“At UBA, we strongly believe in the transformative power of young people.

“And that is why we designed this programme that allows us to transfer the baton of knowledge and experience onto others.

“A few decades ago, I started out just like you fresh out of the university.

“And I am glad that this organisation is providing for you that same opportunity that I got.

“And I look forward to seeing you guys prove your worth.”

Elumelu connected the graduates’ journey to the bank’s larger mission, emphasising that UBA’s role extends beyond profit as it is also about being relevant to situations in the environment as well helping to catalyse economic prosperity for Africa.

Also speaking at the event, Nweke, who represented the Group Managing Director, Oliver Alawuba, celebrated the graduates’ perseverance and reaffirmed the bank’s belief in human capital development.

He said: “This ceremony is a celebration of potential, perseverance and purpose.

“You all are not just graduates.

“You are our next generation of innovators, leaders, and ambassadors of an enduring legacy.

“This programme reflects our belief that Africa’s future will be shaped not by chance, but by capable and courageous leaders like you.”

Nweke elaborated on the rigorous, six-month GMAP, which, according to him, blended classroom learning, digital simulations, field assignments, and mentorship from senior executives.

The new cohorts, who now join UBA’s family of over 25,000 employees, were charged to take ownership of their careers, show initiative, and be at the forefront of transformation in technology, customer experience, and sustainability.

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees groupwide and serving over 45 million customers globally.

Operating in 20 African countries and the United Kingdom, United States of America, France and United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial, and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting-edge technology.