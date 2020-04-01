UBA donates N28.5m to support fight against COVID-19 in Borno

The United Bank for Africa Plc has donated N28.5 million to facilitate the Borno State Government’s response to the fight against the Coronavirus Disease.

UBA Regional Director, Salihu Ngulde, while presenting a cheque to the Borno State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Usman Kadafur, on Wednesday in Maiduguri, said the donation was to aid efforts in containing the spread of the virus.

Ngulde said the gesture was part of its corporate responsibilities under the relief support programme of the bank to compliment government’s efforts and response in the fight against COVID-19.

He saidL “UBA shares the feelings of Borno State Government as it shoulders the issue of Internally Displaced Persons and now responding to prevent the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Receiving the donation, the deputy governor commended the management of UBA and assured that the money would be used judiciously for the prevention and control of the COVID-19

Kadafur, who doubles as the Chairman, Task Force Against COVID-19 in Borno State, said it was not the quantum of the amount that matters, but the spirit behind the donation.

He appealed to philanthropists, well meaning individuals and other organisations to assist the state to facilitate its response to safeguard the state.