UBA customers to win big in Super Savers Promo draw

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa Plc, has assured its loyal customers of a memorable Christmas as the bank is set to reward thousands of people with super prizes in its upcoming super savers promo draw.

The Super Savers draw of the bank will be held virtually on December 21 via the UBA Facebook and Youtube platforms.

It will be in strict compliance with social distancing rules as directed by the Federal and Lagos State Governments following which 23 bumper account holders will smile home after a transparent draw with the following rewards: N2 million, N1.2 million, N500,000 and N100,000 cash prizes.

Also another 10 savings account holders will win N1 million each and 10 university students with a Next Gen account will win a monthly salary for a year, while 30 children with a UBA Kiddies or Teens Account will win school fees grant.

There is something for everyone in the Super Savers Draw.

The event will be supervised by representatives from the Consumer Protection Council, National Lottery Regulatory Commission and Lagos State Lottery Board.

To qualify, all new and existing customers need do to qualify for the draw is to ensure that they save N10,000 or more monthly in their UBA Savings Account.

New customers should simply dial 91920# if interested in opening a UBA Bumper Account.

For more information, visit: www.ubagroup.com/supersavers.

This unique Super Savers, which is open to account holders of the bank from the six geographical zones in Nigeria, has something big for everyone and intends to appreciate loyal customers of the bank, who have cultivated a savings culture and stayed loyal with the bank over the years.