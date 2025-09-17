UBA clarifies Broad Street fire, confirms no casualties

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc says there were no casualties following a fire incident at one of its branches on Broad Street, Lagos Island, on Tuesday.

In a statement on Tuesday, it said the incident was wrongly reported on social media as occurring at its head office, UBA House, on Marina.

The bank said: “We are aware of the fire incident at a building on Broad Street, Lagos Island, which incidentally houses one of our many branches.

“As against reports on online and social media, the affected building is not the UBA House, Marina, the bank’s head office.

“We have ensured the safety and well-being of our staff and customers in the branch.”

UBA added that enquiries could be directed to its official communication channels for clarification.

A senior emergency official, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the situation was a minor incident that caused smoke within the Afriland Tower, a six-storey building on Broad Street.

The official said the situation was already under control before emergency responders arrived.

The officials said: “By the time responders got there, even the UBA staff had taken care of it.

“It was more smoke than fire, and it had been quickly contained.”

