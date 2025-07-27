UAG to Intersociety: Stop misleading Nigerians on Benue operations 

The Unity Advocacy Group (UAG) has slammed International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) for allegedly spreading misinformation and displaying ignorance about military operations in Benue State.

In a statement by its Convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion, UAG dismissed Intersociety’s recent criticism of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa.

It said it was baseless and harmful to national interest.

The group had described CDS’s comments on ranching as a veiled attempt to endorse impunity and promote islamisation in the Middle Belt.

But UAG in a statement signed by its Convener dismissed the accusations as “unfounded, misleading and damaging to national interest”.

Aigbedion called on Intersociety to urgently apologise to the Armed Forces and the CDS for spreading “misinformation”.

He expressed concern that General Musa was linked to violent actors in spite of his practical proposals to resolve the farmer-herder crisis through ranching and improved animal movement control.

“We are not here to defend anyone, but as stakeholders in the Nigerian project, we urge the group to investigate very well before going to the press to churn out lies,” he said.

Aigbedion quoted the CDS as saying: “In doing that, it is important we create ranches. Ranches will do a great deal in securing our control and will prevent the conflict between the farmer-herder clashes.”

According to him, Musa had also advised farmers against killing stray animals, suggesting instead that such animals be “arrested” and compensation arrangements made.

He stressed the military’s commitment to peace and national unity, warning civil society groups and the media against reckless statements that could undermine troop morale or mislead the public.

He said: “We urge CSOs, NGOs, the media, and other stakeholders to speak only on verified issues.

“Raising false alarms can weaken our troops’ resolve and distort the truth.

“The military operations in Benue and surrounding states have continued to target only armed groups and criminal elements threatening national peace and stability.”

