UAE’s strict COVID-19 protocol targeted at Nigeria – PSC

The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 has frowned at alleged the adoption of double standards by the United Arab Emirates in its enforcement of its COVID-19 protocol for visitors.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, made the allegation at a briefing by the PSC on Monday in Abuja.

The PSC the UAE prevented Nigerians from travelling directly from Nigeria to Dubai and its other cities.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the UAE Government allowed citizens of other countries, including Benin Republic and Ghana, to travel directly from their countries to Dubai, but disallowed Nigerian citizens.

Sirika said the COVID-19 protocol set for Nigeria by the UAE was not same as what it announced for other nations in spite of Nigeria’s achievements in the fight against the Coronavirus.

According to him, investigations revealed that the protocol set for Nigeria was different from those of other West African nations.

He said that was the reason many Nigerians travelled through the country’s neighbours, Benin Republic and Ghana.

“Nigeria has no issue with Emirates, but against the preferential treatment,” he added.

Earlier, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the PSC, said the Federal Government would continue to dialogue with representatives of the UAE on the issue.

Mustapha said protection of the interests of Nigerians remained Nigerian Government’s primary focus.

He said: “The Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Aviation will continue to dialogue with the representatives of the UAE to resolve the issue of Emirates flights between Nigeria and the UAE.

“Protection of the interest of Nigerians remains our primary focus.”