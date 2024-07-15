UAE lifts Visa ban on Nigerians – FG

Alhaji Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation says the United Arab Emirates has lifted the visa ban on Nigerians travelling to the country.

The Minister made the announcement while briefing State House Correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting on Monday.

“You are aware that Nigeria has been discussing with the United Arab Emirates on the issue of visa for Nigerian passport holders going to the United Arab Emirates.

“Today, an agreement has been reached on that, and effective from today July 15, Nigerian passport holders are able to obtain a visa to go to the United Arab Emirates.

“I can tell you that the agreement has been reached and effective from today, Nigerian passport holders intending to travel to the UAE are able to do so,” said Idris.

