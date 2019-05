Nigeria’s U20 boys arrived in the city of Bielsko-Biala on Saturday morning for their second game of the FIFA U20 World Cup against the United States of America on Monday evening.

Head Coach Paul Aigbogun assured: “We are here in Bielsko-Biala for business.

“It was great that we were able to convert the chances we had against Qatar and start our campaign on a brilliant note.

“Kudos to the boys.

“But the competition has just started and we must now take it one match at a time.

“Victory over USA will guarantee us a place in the knock-out stage and that is what will go for.”

Goals by Maxwell Effiom, Henry Offia, Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru and Aliu Salawudeen earned Nigeria a comfortable win over Qatar in Tychy on Friday and a win over USA, who lost 1-2 to Ukraine the same day, on Monday would see the Flying Eagles assured of a place in the Round of 16.

The city of Bielsko-Biala will also host the Flying Eagles’ final match of the group phase against Ukraine on Thursday.

Nigeria’s delegation is staying at the Qubus Hotel in Bielsko-Biala.