U.S Embassy tasks journalists on reporting women issues

The United States Embassy through its Public Affairs Section, in collaboration with the Organisation of Innovation and Sustainable Development (OISD), has trained about 35 female journalists in Gombe State on effective reportage of issues affecting women.

The Senior Programme Manager of OISD, Ernest Ogezi, while speaking at the end of the three-day training workshop held in Gombe Wednesday, said women-related issues needed more reportage.

Ogezi said the training was aimed at addressing gender disparities within the media industry with focus on the Northeast in view of the fact that the region had been ravaged with so many issues from violence.

He stated that a woman was in a better position to tell a woman’s story effectively towards changing the narrative for the overall good of the society.

He urged female journalists to intensify efforts and focus reportage on issues in the zone and Nigeria, which directly affected women and girls.

Ogezi said it had become imperative for female journalists to give voices to untold stories surrounding women as well as amplify issues that could result in positive change for women and girls in the state.

According to him, women in Gombe state and Northeast have unique stories that must be told and female journalists are better placed to tell the stories to create change.

“It is a three days training with nine modules on different subject matters, including investigative journalism, equity and equality, ethics of news reportage, and how to report women in violent conflict situations.

“Also, they were trained on how to report women who have suffered from sexual and gender-based violence. We are teaching ethics and trying to improve the performance of female journalists in these areas,” he said.

The OISD official stated that women issues had not been given the needed reportage in the media in spite of having female journalists and “that is why we are empowering them”.

“Female journalists have an advantage over male journalists when it comes to reporting women matters.

“They understand and can empathise, they can put themselves in the position of the other women and do better.

“That is why we are saying to report women; women who are pushing their children forward through their petty trade, report women in any field, any day, anytime,” he said.

While acknowledging culture as one of the issues hindering growth of women, Ogezi said women could grow without offending cultural norms.

“We are not here to change the culture but to improve the lives of women and this can only be done through women themselves.”

Speaking on the benefits of the training to her as a participant, Rebecca Maina, a female journalist with Gombe Media Corporation, said the training was a call for more action.

Maina said in the course of the training, she was able to identify gaps in reporting women-based issues and “now I am more energised to amplify as well as advocate issues that concern women”.

She said women were doing great things in rural areas and across the state that needed to be promoted, “so I am going to promote these issues that would help improve the wellbeing of women and girls”.

On her part, Zahra Adamu, a participant, said the training had added value to her and she would leveraged the knowledge acquired to improve her reportage of women issues in the state.

Also speaking, Bome Samutar, acting Chairperson, Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Gombe State chapter, commended the organisers for training its members in the state, noting that the training is educative and eye-opening.

Some aspects of the training were in the art of investigative, solution, data driven and infographic journalism in uncovering issues that concern women and girls in the society.