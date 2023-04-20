U-20 World Cup: Nigeria may draw Brazil, France, Argentina

by Bunmi Ogunyale



Nigeria’s Flying Eagles may face former World Champions, Brazil as the draw ceremony for the group stage of the FIFA U-20 World Cup holds in Zurich on Friday.



The Ladan Bosso’s lads in Pot 3 could be drawn against the South Americans who are in Pot 2.



Argentina, Uruguay, USA, France and Italy in Pot 1 also pose as danger to the campaign of the Nigerian side in the competition.



Sam Johnson will present the draw, which will be conducted by FIFA Director of Tournaments Jaime Yarza. Argentinian Football Association (AFA) President Claudio Tapia will be present, along with a couple of FIFA legends.



One team from each pot will be drawn into each of the six groups. FIFA’s general principle is to ensure that no group has more than one team from the same confederation drawn into it.



The 24 teams will be drawn into six groups of four, with 16 of them advancing to the knockout phase.





Pots



Pot 1 – Argentina, Uruguay, USA, France, Senegal, Italy



Pot 2 – England, Korea Republic, New Zealand, Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia



Pot 3 – Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Japan, Iraq, Honduras, Fiji



Pot 4 – Guatemala, Dominican Republic, The Gambia, Israel, Slovakia, Tunisia