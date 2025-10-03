U-20 World Cup: Nigeria beat Saudi Arabia in dramatic five-goal thriller

The Flying Eagles bounced back in style with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Saudi Arabia in their second group match at the FIFA U-20 World Cup taking place in Chile.

After losing their opening game to Norway, Nigeria started strongly and went ahead in the 11th minute when Nasiru Salihu nodded in a fine cross from Sani Suleiman.

Saudi Arabia replied in the 21st minute as Amar Al Yuhaybi broke through and calmly scored to make it 1-1.

Nigeria restored their lead before half-time.

In the 38th minute, Amos Ochoche unleashed a superb strike from a set piece, giving the Flying Eagles a 2-1 advantage at the break.

The Saudis fought back after the restart, and Talal Haji levelled the scores with a close-range finish to make it 2-2.

Just when it looked like the match would end in a draw, the Flying Eagles were awarded a penalty in stoppage time.

Captain Daniel Bameyi stepped up in the 94th minute and converted with composure, sealing a precious 3-2 win for Nigeria.

In the other group game, Colombia and Norway played out a goalless draw, leaving the qualification race wide open.

Nigeria will now face Colombia in their final group match on Monday, where victory could confirm their place in the knockout stage.