Flying Eagles coach Ladan Bosso believes Mozambique will be no pushovers when they play in the Group A of the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Ismailia on Saturday.

The Eagles recovered from their shock defeat to Senegal to beat host nation Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium.

The seven-time champions are not taking Dario Monteiro’s Os Mambas lightly.

Bosso said: “Mozambique is not a pushover team because I saw their match against Egypt.

“They played well and they’re determined so we don’t want to take chances.

|We have to go all out to get the maximum points.

“The first match against Senegal we had an edge to win that match but Senegal took the lead and the second Match against the hosts Egypt was a very technical one.”

The Flying Eagles scored from a set piece courtesy of Solomon Agbalaka’s powering header in Cairo.

“Normally when you’re going for tournaments like this you have to work on the set pieces because these are areas where if it’s tactically done you can get easy goals from them,” the experienced Bosso said.

“Set pieces have continued to be one of our assets in getting goals.”

Alagbaka, a defender who accompanied Bosso to the press conference and scored the important goal to beat the Young Pharaohs in the second match, said: “We are prepared for every match.

“And we have no pressure.

“We just go and give our best.

“I think the last game of the group stage we’re coming for a win tomorrow.

“It is very important to have goals from all departments of the team.”