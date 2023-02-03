U-17 AFCON Algeria 2023 full fixtures released

The Confederation of African Football has released the full schedule of the U17 African Cup of Nations, Algeria 2023, that will be played between April 29 and May 19, 2023.

The opening match will see hosts Algeria play Somalia on April 29 at the majestic Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers.

The match will take place at 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT).

Three stadiums will be used: Nelson Mandela in Algiers, Chahid Hamlaoui in Constantine and 19-Mai-1956 in Annaba.

For the first time, the Under-17 AFCON will feature 12 nations.

The decision to increase the number of participants is in line with CAF’s objective of encouraging participation and offering more playing opportunities to young people.

U17 AFCON Groups:

A: Algeria, Senegal, Congo, Somalia

B: Nigeria, Zambia, Morocco, South Africa

C: Cameroon, Mali, South Sudan, Burkina Faso.