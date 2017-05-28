Tyson warns Joshua to shun women, parties

If British boxing icon Anthony Joshua is to remain at the pinnacle of his sport then he must avoid life distractions like money and women, according to former heavyweight ruler Mike Tyson.

Once considered the “baddest man on the planet,” Tyson shook up the boxing world when he claimed the heavyweight championship aged 20.

Tyson’s head movement, defensive capability, and — above all — his cumulative concussive punches, saw him demolish fighters like Trevor Berbick, Larry Holmes, Michael Spinks, and Frank Bruno.

Though the American possessed an intimidating aura in his heydey, he was always articulate and had an unrivalled knowledge of boxing history. The present and the future of boxing, though, is Anthony Joshua.

“He has the potential to do a lot of big things,” he said.

“Joshua has got the look, he throws hard punches, and he fought a good fight [against Wladimir Klitschko in April]… he went down and didn’t have to get up, he got hit with a good shot. He got up kind of slow but when he got up, he finished the job.”

It was Joshua’s thumping 11th round knockout victory over Klitschko that convinced Tyson that the Briton could enjoy career longevity as a champion.

“If he doesn’t let his head and his emotions get in the way he can [rule for a long time], yes. He can’t get the big head, he has to focus on fighting.

“When he focuses on money, or girls, or whatever it is outside of fighting, things are going to go downhill. You can only focus on fighting. No religion, nothing. You can only focus on that when the fight is over.”

