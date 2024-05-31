Tyson Fury: Why Usyk rematch pushed to December

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to return to the ring to renew their hostilities once more in their much-anticipated rematch on December 21, and Fury’s manager Spencer Brown has revealed why it has been pushed back from the initial planned date of October.

The historic first battle finally took place earlier this month after a lot of waiting and an injury to Fury, which delayed proceedings.

It was a back-and-forth contest with plenty of momentum swings and even a knockdown for Usyk which saw Fury falling all about the ring before being given a standing count.

Former undisputed cruiserweight king Usyk eventually ran out the winner by split decision, adding the WBC title to his WBA, IBF and WBO titles to become the first undisputed champion in boxing’s banner division for almost 25 years, with the last person to do so being Lennox Lewis, though he only held three titles.

A rematch clause was always known to be included in the original fight contract no matter who won and on Wednesday the announcement came that the fight will take place four days prior to Christmas.

“The rematch was always on, we were signed for the rematch, obviously we had to see how the first fight went, nobody got seriously injured, I believe Uysk has got a couple of injuries that will keep him out for a while but Tyson is raring to go.

Also Read:

“Nice to see him have some time with the family and kids. He’s not p*ssed off about it, he might have made a few mistakes, I didn’t think he did, it was a tough fight, I think it was a draw, and it’s going to be big. Rumble in the Jumble, Thrilla in Manilla. I think it will be an absolutely packed house again.”

Frank Warren, who is back in Saudi Arabia this weekend for the much anticipated 5 v 5 card, added via DAZN that he thinks it will be another huge fight.

“It was an unbelievable fight, the first one. The biggest fight of the 21st century. An unbelievable heavyweight fight. Nothing in it. Both guys, they never left anything in the ring. They both [gave] their all. And they want to dance again so that’s gonna happen.”