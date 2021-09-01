Tyson Fury wants Anthony Joshua fight in December

Tyson Fury is already looking past Deontay Wilder with hopes of securing a long-awaited bout with British heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua for the end of the year.

Fury and Joshua are both in training camp for upcoming fights with the former facing American foe Wilder in a trilogy on October 9, while the latter is taking on Oleksandr Usyk on September 25.

If both come through unscathed all roads to lead the duo finally meeting in a unification bout which will see Fury put his WBC belt on the line against Joshua’s WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO straps.

And according to Fury’s father John, the Gypsy King has earmarked December as the month for that spectacle to take place – such is his confident in beating Wilder once again having controversially drawn the first fight before stopping him in the rematch.

‘He’s trying to get Joshua in December,’ Fury senior told GiveMeSport. ‘We’re going for that fight this year.

‘Because we see Wilder as no threat at all once he’s done the camp right.

‘If he’s done everything right to the letter, Wilder ain’t a problem, he’s got his number, beat him twice, beat him like a ragdoll, beat him to a pulp last time.

‘Wilder has got nothing to offer him at all, only that big punch.

‘And believe me, what I’m seeing in the new trainer, we know a lot about him as well, so we’ve got no fear at all.’