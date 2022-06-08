Tyson Fury shows off new £300,000 Rolls Royce

Tyson Fury flaunted his cash with an Instagram video from his Rolls Royce, believed to be worth around £300,000.

The world heavyweight champion has promised he won’t fight again after knocking out Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April.

But the WBC has yet to take his title from him.

And he has been enjoying his time away from the ring, holidaying in France with family and chilling in his luxury car.

He has continued posting near-daily training updates, but also frequently reiterates that he has retired from the sport and refers to his fighting career in the past tense.

He shared an Instagram reel to his 5.7million+ followers showing off his new Rolls-Royce Cullinan to fans, with Rock Ross’ hit song Hustlin’ playing over the footage.

The car make is known to cost as much as £480,000, while the cheapest model around will still set back buyers around £323,000 if they want to splash the cash.

Fury made millions throughout his career, and has generally lived a quiet life away from the cameras without many luxury expenses aside from his plush second home in Las Vegas.

He shared footage on Tuesday morning of his latest run, where he was joined by dad John and brother Tommy.

His Love Island star sibling is 8-0 as a professional in his own right, and is believed to be fighting Jake Paul this summer.

There is a belief in boxing circles that Fury won’t stay retired for long, particularly should his old rival Anthony Joshua win the rest of the heavyweight belts back from Oleksandr Usyk this summer.

Joshua lost the unified titles in September, squashing hopes of an all-British undisputed heavyweight title fight between the pair.

He has claimed that he wants to focus on his life as a family man, with his wife Paris and six children.

But Fury is just 33-years-old and is arguably the most noteworthy he has ever been in the boxing world.

The Brit has said that he would return to the ring for exhibition bouts like Floyd Mayweather, as well as for a hybrid-fighting rules event against UFC champion Francis Ngannou.

But he claims that he will never have another professional fight, no matter what happens in Saudi Arabia between Joshua and Usyk.