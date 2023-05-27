Tyson Fury sends fresh contract to Anthony Joshua for September fight

Tyson Fury has claimed that he has instigated a fresh attempt to arrange a fight with Anthony Joshua.

The WBC heavyweight champion has not fought since defeating Dereck Chisora in December, a consequence of failing to agree terms over a unification showdown with three-belt holder Oleksandr Usyk.

As it stands, there are known to be ambitions for that clash to finally be held in December in Saudi Arabia, alongside a showdown between Deontay Wilder and Joshua.

Whether that event materialises remains to be seen. While Eddie Hearn – Joshua’s promoter – has frequently stated that Joshua wants to fight in August and versus Wilder at the end of 2023, it is unclear whether terms are close to being agreed with the other three fighters.

Earlier this week, Usyk’s team won a purse bid to host a bout with mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois, seemingly leaving Fury eager to ensure that he is not left with a year-long absence before one of the biggest fights of his career.

On Friday evening, Fury took to social media to say that he wanted to fight Joshua at Wembley in September, those comments coming on the same week where he indicated that his next outing may be in Australia against Demsey McKean.

In the weeks after Joshua lost his rematch with Usyk, Fury used the platform to try to agree what would arguably be the biggest all-British showdown in history.

However, Fury insisted on setting deadlines for terms to be finalised, despite Joshua agreeing to the fight, and the clash with Chisora was ultimately agreed.

Fury and Joshua had been primed to meet in 2021 before an arbitration ruled that Fury owed Wilder a third fight, one which he eventually won and was then required to face long-standing mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte.

Hearn has recently revealed that Joshua has returned to camp ahead of a possible second fight versus Whyte, one that is provisionally pencilled in for either August 5 or August 12.