Tyson Fury will no longer work with advisor Daniel Kinahan.

The controversial manager has come under scrutiny since Fury thanked him for his role in organising a two-fight deal with Anthony Joshua.

But Fury’s promoter Bob Arum has confirmed the two will no longer work together.

“Over the weekend I’ve had a lot of conversations with Tyson Fury and what we both decided is that myself, Top Rank and Fury will do all negotiations for fights in the future,” he told the Daily Telegraph.

“Whether it’s for Joshua or Wilder or anybody else. We’ve informed Eddie Hearn about that. He knows where to go for the negotiations. Tyson and I have had long negotiations about it. That’s the way it’s going to be.”

Fury and Joshua have agreed in principle to fight twice next year, assuming both come through their scheduled fights against Deontay Wilder and Kubrat Pulev respectively.

And Kinahan was the first man Fury thanked when he confirmed the news.

Although he has never been convicted, Kinahan has been named in legal proceedings as an organised crime boss.

And his involvement in the deal prompted Irish political leaders to call on the British Government and broadcasters to intervene.

Kinahan, 42, from Dublin, is now based in the UAE.

Fury recently announced the fight with AJ was going ahead and offered “a big shout-out… to Dan”.

He said: “I’m just after getting off the phone with Daniel Kinahan.

“He’s just informed me that the biggest fight in British boxing history has just been agreed.”