Tyson Fury reaches agreement for December 3 fight

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora have reportedly agreed terms for a December 3 trilogy clash in Cardiff after talks with Anthony Joshua collapsed.

The old rivals look set to lock horns for a third time following two previous bad-blooded meetings that saw the Gyspy King reign supreme on both occasions.

Fury outpointed Chisora at Wembley Arena back in 2011 before successfully stopping him three years later in 2014 just 12 months before he became a unified world heavyweight champion with victory over Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf.

Negotiations between the old foes took place prior to discussions with Oleksandr Usyk and Joshua but Chisora is understood to have turned down Fury’s proposal.

Now fresh talks have reached a positive conclusion according to The Sun, who claim Fury will defend his green strap against Chisora in Cardiff with the bout dubbed Battle at the Castle.

Fury has been quite clear that he intends to fight at the Principality Stadium on December 3 whatever happens after losing patience with fellow Brit Joshua.

The date has been booked for many weeks and Fury is keen to get back out in action after U-turning his decision to retire following his stunning sixth-round stoppage of Dillian Whyte in April.

Chisora was involved in a heated ringside altercation with Fury in Manchester last month as Joe Joyce successfully stopped Joseph Parker.

Manuel Charr had also been hoping for a shot at Fury following a series of social media exchanges with the Gypsy King.

However, it seems Fury has pushed ahead with the Chisora fight after declaring on Thursday that he plans to announce the final details of his next bout next week.

Chisora was not impressed by the comments, claiming he did not believe Fury was serious about fighting him next.

Del Boy told Fight Hub: “Tyson’s got bipolar man… He’s just on something else. You know what, listen. It’s hard to leave this game when you’re at the top. Because remember Tyson is a pound-for-pound fighter everywhere ever… So he has to come up with ways of just trying to annoy everybody, offer me a fight.

“He says he’s gonna fight for this. It’s just crazy but it is what it is. Shout out to Tyson, he’s just a b**** basically.”

Fury’s rival Joshua is also set to return in December with Eddie Hearn making plans for a December 17 bout at Wembley Arena.

