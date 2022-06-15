Tyson Fury makes £500m demand for heavyweight boxing return

Tyson Fury has now reiterated that he will remain retired unless the right situation comes up and, more importantly, for the right price.

The Gypsy King last night suggested that he’d reversed his decision to retire and stated that he will return to the ring if the right opportunity comes up.

Fury has continuously stated that he will retire after his win over Dillian Whyte he would hang up his gloves at the age of just 33. However, Fury has not yet surrendered his belts and is still officially heavyweight champion.

This means that he’s still an active fighter, and it seems that he’ll remain in this status in potentially facing the winner of Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk’s rematch which takes place in Saudi Arabia this summer.

Fury has stated that he’ll only consider an offer, though, if the money is right. And that price… is pretty substantial.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Fury said: “Even that £200million report today, that didn’t even tempt me. That would be like half of what I would want to come out of retirement. I’d probably want half a billion to come out of retirement. I’m telling you the truth, if you want me out of retirement it’s going to cost half a billion. AJ’s bubble’s been burst, he’s been beat twice. He isn’t a virgin anymore, he’s been battered from pillar to post by a fat man on three weeks’ notice and by a middleweight. If it’s half a billion, then I won’t say no, will I?

“What you’ve got to do is go and get half a billion and then the Gypsy King will come out and solve all his problems for him. Because if AJ gets beat again off Usyk, then there’s only gonna be one man to redeem this great fighting nation of the United Kingdom. I can solve all the problems, the embarrassment and all that stuff that’s going to happen.”

Fury has suggested that he will now look to exhibition bouts, ahead of a potential clash with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.