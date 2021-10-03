Tyson Fury cuts himself off from wife ahead of Wilder trilogy

Tyson Fury has revealed that he has not spoken to his family during his US fight camp ahead of his trilogy bout against Deontay Wilder.

The British world heavyweight champion flew to Las Vegas on September 18 in order to further his preparations ahead of his fight against Wilder.

In doing so, The Gypsy King missed the birthdays of two of his children – Venezuela, who turned 12, and Prince, who turned 10.

Despite wife Paris sharing a video on social media of one of Fury’s other children crying and ‘begging’ her dad to come home, the Brit admitted that he has to cut himself off from his loved ones so that he can fully focus on the task at hand.

“I can’t flip a switch from being Daddy Daycare to Baddest Man On the Planet,” said the WBC champion. “So whatever is going on at home, family life, that just has to stay there.

“While I’m in camp, I have no involvement in what’s going on at home.

“It sounds very selfish, me being out in Las Vegas, not communicating with the family at all.

“But I’ve got a serious job to handle here and if I was on my phone to my kids every day, I wouldn’t want to be here.

“Right now, I’m putting my neck on the line so they can eat food.

“I’m putting my neck on the line so they can have a good life and they must understand that.

“That’s why you go into training camps for months on end, to get away from it all.”

The 33-year-old and his training team usually spend around two months in Vegas prior to a fight, however, with baby daughter Athene have battled through intensive care following her birth in August, the start date of his camp was pushed back.

Fury has insisted that, with him only being away for three weeks instead of the usual eight, there is a ‘problem’ if his family can’t deal without him for that period.

“I’ve only been away for three weeks by the time the fight comes around, which is not the usual thing,” he said. “I usually come over eight weeks before.

“But I’ve had a lot of problems back home and that’s meant I’ve been over here for three weeks, which isn’t the end of the world.

“If they can’t deal without me for three weeks of their life, then we have a problem.”

The Gypsy King’s preparations have been disjointed prior to his upcoming bout, but Fury has stated that the pain and agony he is currently feeling shows he has prepared right.

“I feel terrible, absolutely terrible,” he admitted. “But if you did an eight-week training camp, were just winding down and feeling fantastic, you didn’t do it right.

“If you brutalise your body for eight weeks, training twice a day, six days a week, getting battered in sparring by four or five guys at a time, if you feel great then you’re a bionic human being.

“But in a week’s time, I will feel fantastic. Right now, I feel sore, I feel pain and a lot more pain.”

Fury’s third and final bout against Wilder will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 9.