Tyson Fury confirms standby fighter if Whyte pulls out

Tyson Fury has confirmed that Joseph Parker would step into the ring in place of Dillian Whyte should the Londoner pull out of the World Championship fight which is scheduled for this Saturday.

The 30-year-old New Zealander has previously held a world title, he was the WBO heavyweight champion from 2016 until losing the title to Anthony Joshua in 2018.

He then lost his next fight to Whyte, also in 2018, before winning his last six bouts, culminating in back-to-back wins against Derek Chisora last year. However, it is unlikely that Whyte will drop out, with the Express reporting that the only reason for him missing the open workouts yesterday being that he had a ‘late flight’.

However, should he fail to make an appearance at Wednesday’s press conference it will further fuel speculation that there may be a dropout from the fight. Fury has expressed this in an interview with IFL TV, saying: “We’ve said, ‘It’s not personal, strictly business.’ If this fight happens we’ve shook hands and agreed, we’re going to throw down.”

Fury and Parker are good friends and have been pictured together at fights in the past as well as being well-known sparring partners. The pair have trained alongside New Zealand rugby star and close friend of Parker’s Sonny-Bill Williams – any fight that takes place could lack the animosity of a fight between Whyte and Fury.

However, Frank Warren claims to have spoken with Whyte, saying that ‘we’re all on track’ for the fight, insisting that Whyte would be in attendance for the press conference. He said after Tuesday’s open workouts that the event was on track to run as planned.

He explained in an interview with the Daily Mail: “Of course I would rather he would be here but what can you do. If there’s a problem with the flight then there’s a problem with the flight. Maybe he should’ve flown in yesterday.

‘I’m disappointed but he’ll be here tomorrow. He’s got his reasons – he’s offshore, he lives in Portugal. I’ve got no idea. For me, from the conversations I’ve had with Dillian and his team in the last week, I expect him to be at the press conference certainly. He has been putting out stuff on social media, he’s been involved with BT Sport.”

Whyte has been more willing to participate in promotional events in recent days, speaking to the press last weekend he explained his issues with the fight’s promotion, he said: “Everybody has been saying Tyson Fury this, Tyson Fury that,’ he told the press call. ‘This fight sold out because of Tyson Fury and me. It’s the Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte show so things need to be done correctly.”