Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua looks set to take place this July in Saudi Arabia after the Gypsy King appeared to confirm the date in a chat with Julio Cesar Chavez.

The two British heavyweights will fight to be crowned undisputed heavyweight champion of the world this year, but while contracts are signed, exact details are yet to be confirmed.

During a video call with boxing legend Chavez, Fury told the Mexican it will be in July, days after his promoter Bob Arum revealed Saudi Arabia as the venue being worked towards.

While promoting the “Tribute to the Kings” PPV in June, Chavez asked Fury if he is “preparing for a fight”, to which the Brit responded: “Yes, in July.”

For the first time in more than two decades, all the belts will be on the line as Fury and Joshua battle to become the first unified heavyweight king since Lennox Lewis.

It’s one of the biggest fights in the history of boxing and speculation has been rife about where and when it will take place, with Saudi Arabia still the most likely destination.

Fury’s US-based promoter Arum recently told Boxing Scene: “We have [site deal] contracts now that we are marking up and so forth.

“It’s a big step. We’re just doing the paperwork now with the Saudis.”

Addressing Arum’s comments during an interview with talkSPORT, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn said: “Yeah that was a comment made by Bob Arum. You can’t really tell Bob what to say and what not to say. I’m keeping quiet on the matter.

“They’ve signed the contract. We presented them both with an offer from a site, which they both approved and accepted.

“We are dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s and you will get an announcement soon, but that fight is going to be happening this summer.

“It is one of the biggest of all time, probably the sporting event of 2021, so fingers crossed – we are nearly there.

“I keep saying we are nearly there but, as I said, site approved, deal approved, everything done now.

“We are just papering it and there will be an official announcement soon.”