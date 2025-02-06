Two young girls steal, sell baby to buy TV, fan, others

The Akwa Ibom State Command arrested two young girls who conspired and stole a child in Obong Itam, Itu Local Government in June 2024 and sold their victim for N200,000 to someone in Cross River State.

The Command’s Commissioner, Baba Azare, disclosed this development during a news briefing in Uyo, the state capital, on Wednesday.

Azare said that the suspects confessed to the crime, adding that they used the proceeds to purchase a refrigerator, a television and a fan.

He said that the items had been recovered from them and an investigation was ongoing to arrest the buyer of the child.

In another development, the CP said two young girls reported a woman who attempted trafficking them to some men in Cross River State for baby-making, selling of the expected babies, and sharing of the proceeds.

He said that based on the complaint on February 1 at about 8am, the operatives of the command swung into action and arrested one Gift Essien Tommy (f) and one Peace Ekanem (f), while investigation was ongoing.

Azare also disclosed that on February 1, a woman from Afaha Offiong village in Nsit Ibom reported that her nine-year-old daughter she sent on an errand on January 31 at about 4pm was defiled.

According to him, one Aniefiok Edem (male), age 60, dragged the nine-year-old girl into the bush, removed her clothes, had carnal knowledge of her, and later gave her N200.

The CP said that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

Azare added that the command also apprehended other suspects involved in cult-related activities, unlawful possession of firearms, and illicit drugs among others.

He said the command would not relent in its efforts to rid the state of all crimes and criminalities.

The CP urged residents of the state to continue to support the police with useful information to succeed.

