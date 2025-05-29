Two Years Of Tinubu: A head fit for guillotine?, by Ola Emmanuel

Their fathers had eaten sour grapes, it is written, and the children’s teeth are set on edge. In the case of Nigeria, not only the fathers ate sour grapes. They have been eating unripe sour grapes right from the days of their great grandfathers and great grandmothers till now, and the teeth of the present generation are set on edge – rendering them so uncouth, rancorous, ignorant and implacable. And when the kings, over time, are children in their conducts and also their princes eating in the morning, the holy writ says woe unto that land.

Is it safe to say that Nigerians are, in the last 20 years of the Fourth Republic, enjoying the fruits from myrtle-trees planted decades back? How true is this assertion and how many would believe it? If it is the role of a government to marshal all government apparatuses to work consciously, deliberately and conscientiously to ensure that the economy’s fiscal management, mobilised revenues, foreign and local direct investment, job creation, security, infrastructure development efforts and social welfare programs are geared towards giving the populace the best possible living standards, which or whose government can Nigerians really point at and give thumbs up to have done marvellously well?

Why do people need a government? A people in a community needs social order and socio-economic welfare; therefore the goal of a government is to effectively mobilise resources and efficiently allocate such resources for production of goods and services that will improve the quality of life of the people. Now this being established, an attempt to critically analyse the performance of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s two years in the saddle as president over 234 million people will require a cursory look into at least two governments before he took over the reins of governance.

Since the advent of the current republic in 1999, Nigeria has been saddled with governance without good structure and strong institutions. Imposed men were put in the saddle and Nigerians got anyhow governance in return. According to BudgIT in the piece published May 28, 2023 and titled: “The Economic Legacy of the Buhari Administration,” the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s administration bequeathed unto Nigerians an infirm economy dotted with insecurity, and galloping corruption. By 2014, the country’s currency was being defended heavily with huge reserves while it continued to lose in value to the US dollar. The period was another high when it came to fiscal and monetary irresponsibility as could be seen with the medium of exchange, the Naira, jettisoned; and everybody right from the seat of government to the commoners started spending dollars as legal tender on Nigerian streets.

The currency, heavily defended with copious reserves in the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s administration, started to lose value, reaching N216 to the US Dollar. The then presidential candidate, Buhari, and his team made it a campaign slogan, showing Goodluck Jonathan’s inherent weakness in handling the economy. The exhilarating campaign, pumped with optimism, made most Nigerians believe that General Buhari had cut a magic wand to fix the triple threats of an infirm economy, insecurity, and galloping corruption. Unfortunately, his laid back attitude and weak grip on governance, following his successful election and muted cabinet meant he failed to change Nigeria’s fortunes significantly.

Was it a monumental mistake that Buhari, a candidate who became so desperate to become Nigeria’s president, who threatened fire and brimstone before the 2013 alliance, and who after he was helped to the Aso Villa left many people wondering what went wrong after raising expectations of Nigerians to wave a magic wand that would transform the nation? We all can bear witness to what transpired under his watch in eight years. After taking over the mantle of leadership from Goodluck Jonathan in May 2015, the first bad sign was the inability to choose ministers that would work with him for six months under the pretence that he didn’t want to make a mistake. Eventually after much uproar, he announced a cabinet that full of individuals a secondary school social study student could very well mention. According to BudgIT, President Buhari was welcomed with a downward trending economy as the growth slowed down to 2.35% in Q2 2015 (from 6.54% in Q2 2014), and oil prices sank lower, reaching $40 per barrel in December 2015. One would have expected a serious homegrown response to fix the economy. Rather, the mainstay of the economy, crude oil production started experiencing disruptions and shut-ins with little or no timely response from the Buhari government. The common refrain from the power centre was I assure you while the economy keeps degenerating. With the refined petroleum importation and subsidy scammers on one hand, the forex market goons who cared less about the plight of 234 million people were getting richer daily – just because they had opportunity for forex allocations. They didn’t need to lift a finger before they were making margins running into billions.

By 2023 after eight good years of Buhari’s government, Nigeria’s economy had gone beyond zero and deep into the negative. Government agencies were spending realised revenues directly without authority to do so while the federal and state governments resorted to borrowings to meet urgent recurrent expenditures. Quoting BudgIT: “This led to opening of the vaults as the Federal Government continued to either spend or guarantee monies it didn’t have. The Federal Government was not immune from the liquidity crunch with its propensity to spend to gear the economy. This opened up a vista of Ways and Means’ that has piled up to over N25 trillion as of 2023. It was clear to those who had the understanding that Nigeria was already bankrupt way before May 2023 when a new government would take over the reins of governance. But the state of the collapsed economy was kept under wraps and the incoming new team is bound to be the one to bear the brunt – except they would continue on the path of fiscal irresponsibility and cover up.”

As at May 2023, it was clear that the economy needed surgical and drastic operations – and it seemed President Bola Tinubu was aware of this. Should he have waited to resume in his new office, felt the seat and checked the memos before making the subsidy is gone speech or the way he declared it at the swearing-in podium was the best? It was clear to all that the energy sector mafia and privileged goons (two of which had just been convicted and sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for claiming billions of naira without importing a drop of PMS) had taken hold of the soul of the nation’s economy and getting the hands of these privileged few off Nigerias neck was a task that must be achieved anyhow and anyway that would be pin-pointedly effective. But what preparation and/or action-plan was made to efficiently and effectively manage the impact of a sudden and drastic action on the livelihood of hapless and innocent Nigerians who are walking and working the streets? While Nigerians were still smarting from the impact of sudden jump in the fuel pump price, Mr President applied the second dose, the forex floating and its market unification, within a 30 days interval. Another needful decision but wrongfully timed! As at the time of making the forex floating and its market unification decision, Mr President had spent more than 30 days in office and it was expected that he would have had proper grasp of the market reactions to the fuel subsidy removal; and would have been ready with intervention measures before introducing the forex floating and unification policy.

I had written in one of the issues discussed on this page that the lowest level of governance is to think about sharing unearned income and palliatives while the highest level of governance is about creating opportunities and supporting creativity to thrive. Though palliatives cannot be wished away in the basket of interventions, it remains a temporary stopgap that must not be presented as the main economic recovery tool. For the government to rely on cash awards and food distribution as a tool to tackle effects of destroyed income sources of the struggling masses, it shows the level of capacity and depth that those in charge of running the affairs of 234 million people are bringing to the table. It is the lack of far-reaching economic stimulation interventions that will touch the MSMEs productive capacity (while the economic reform is ongoing) that is making Nigerians reacting angrily day and night since the past 24 months. Cash awards are not the solution.

You don’t give a few people N10,000 in a month (less than N350 per day) and go about celebrating that you have done something extraordinary to solve the lack of income source of over 200 million people.

What happens after this cash is used for food in a few days? The expected intervention is to get these people to ply their trade so that they can earn incomes by themselves, exchange values, boost their respective purchasing powers and improve their quality of living – and not to insult their sensibilities with cash gifts that had been edited severally by political messengers who are nothing but pilferers and pinchers.

And now that states and local governments (and not leaving out the federal government) are enjoying increasing inflow of funds every month from the federation allocation, how are they administering this money to touch the people the governments are supposed to work for? So far this far, the streets are not smiling; and there is a limit to how the hungry can bear it.

