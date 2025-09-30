Two years of Adedeji at FIRS: A raft of achievements, by Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad

The emergence of Zacch Adedeji, PhD, as the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), began as a whisper before the formal announcement. Although the confirmation of his appointment came three months later, since he assumed office, he has practically demonstrated his capacity to take on the tax and fiscal space headlong with much equanimity expected of the Capricorn that he is. A Capricorn is disciplined, practical, ambitious, and hardworking. He often takes on leadership roles with a strong sense of responsibility and a “can-do” attitude. This is quintessential Zacch Adedeji, PhD.

Two years on, these qualities have defined the leadership paradigm at the FIRS, shaping its policies and thrusting its administration in a positive direction. As Zacch Adedeji, PhD, marks his second anniversary as the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Executive Chairman, Nigerians can attest to his significant strides in transforming the nation’s tax system. He has led the FIRS to surpass revenue targets, introduced a raft of tax reforms, modernised tax administration, and made the FIRS a customer-centric organisation.

Revenue Collection Achievements

Under Adedeji’s leadership, the FIRS has consistently exceeded its revenue targets. In 2023, the agency collected N12.36 trillion or 107%thereby surpassing its target of N11.55 trillion. In 2024, he also collected 21.7 trillion naira against the target of N19.7 trillion. These remarkable feats demonstrate Adedeji’s ability to drive success through strategic planning and efficiency. Between September 2023 and August 2025, the Service collected a total of ₦46 trillion in tax revenue. This represents: 115% of the combined revenue target of ₦40.07 trillion·

The two-year performance reflects the impact of reforms implemented by the management, which enhanced efficiency in the tax system, expanded the tax base, and improved compliance through digital solutions such as TaxPro-Max, e-Invoicing, and USSD (×829#) services. Strengthened enforcement measures, inter-agency collaboration, and improved staff welfare further boosted productivity. These measures reduced reliance on oil revenues, strengthened non-oil collections, and enabled the Service to exceed its revenue targets between September 2023 and August 2025.

Tax System Reforms

Adedeji has introduced several initiatives to simplify the tax system and improve the taxpayer experience. These include:

Introducing new tax legislation that aims to reform the obsolete provisions of the tax laws and align the tax system with modern taxation and economic practices. These tax legislations are the Nigeria Tax Act 2025 (NTA), the Nigeria Tax Administration Act 2025 (NTAA), the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2025 (JRBA), and the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act 2025 (NRSA).

– TaxPro-Max: A tax administration system that automates over 80% of manual processes, reducing bureaucracy and enhancing efficiency.

– National Single Window Initiative: A platform that facilitates fast and easy trade operations at ports, harmonising government revenue and promoting economic growth

– One-Stop Shop: A streamlined tax office operation that caters to diverse taxpayers by category, improving customer satisfaction and reducing complaints.

– Unbundling of administrative groupings in the Service: The groupings were hitherto based on tax types, but Adedeji’s model is based on functions designed to increase the taxpayer experience.

Digital Innovation

The FIRS has made significant strides in digital innovation under Adedeji’s leadership. He has effectively introduced new integrated modules on:

– TaxProMax: Automating tax processes and enhancing efficiency in tax payment.

– Leveraged technology: To block revenue leakages, ramp up revenue collection, and enhance taxpayer experience

– Expanded integrated tax administration systems: Creating seamless, efficient, and transparent processes that redefine the taxpayer experience. He established self-service centres in the field offices to help taxpayers navigate the seamless tax payment processes.

Customer-centric focus of the Service:

In FIRS, there are three recognised categories of customers: taxpayers, vendors, and staff. Understood in this sense, Adedeji emplaced processes that ensure effective customer mapping and customer satisfaction journey. He underscored his customer-centric approach to tax administration by saying, “We are committed to fair tax administration through responsive and accessible service to optimise revenue for national development.

Notwithstanding these achievements, Adedeji remains focused on improving Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio, which is far below the African average. To address this, the FIRS has set an ambitious target to raise the ratio to 18% within the next few years. As Adedeji embarks on his second year at the FIRS, Nigerians should expect more successes as he leverages his expertise to advance Nigeria’s economic growth and fiscal sustainability. With a clear vision and strategic roadmap, the FIRS is poised to continue playing a pivotal role in shaping the country’s future.

Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad, PhD, Director, Communications and Liaison Department, FIRS