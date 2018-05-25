Two-year-old survives with head, arm injuries as car somersaults into 20ft gully

According to information provided by the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Chike Oti, the mother of the boy, Olaore Yetunde, a resident of Adetoro Adelaja Street, Magodo, Lagos, on May 24, 2018 left her two-year-old son alone in the car while she dashed into her apartment to pick up an item.

A two-year-old boy has survived with head and arm injuries after his mother left him in a running car, which eventually fell into a 20 feet gully.

The incident happened in Magodo area of Lagos State.

According to information provided by the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Chike Oti, the mother of the boy, Olaore Yetunde, a resident of Adetoro Adelaja Street, Magodo, Lagos, on May 24, 2018 left her two-year-old son alone in the car while she dashed into her apartment to pick up an item.

According to findings by the police team that visited the scene, Olaore drove her Hyundai 4-wheel-drive SUV with registration number AAA 507 DE into her compound at Adetoro Adelaja Street, Magodo, left her son in the car and hurriedly went inside her apartment to pick up an item without properly bringing the car to a halt with the handbrake.

The result was that before she could come back to the car, it had drifted out through one side of the gate that was left opened after she drove inside.

The car further drifted across the road and slid off the main road into a 20 feet gully, with the bottom of the car facing up after it somersaulted several times.

The infant, who sustained injuries in the head and the arm, was rescued by the Command’s Rapid Response Squad patrol team stationed near the scene of incident.

The child was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for a first aid, from where he was referred to another hospital in Ikeja for comprehensive treatment.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Edgal Imohimi, advised parents to draw lessons from the unfortunate incident and never leave their little children all by themselves in their cars.

Imohimi reiterated that negligent parents would be prosecuted in accordance with relevant laws.