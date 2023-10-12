Two women reported dead as church collapses in Osun

Two women were on Thursday reported dead as a building used as a church collapsed in Ikirun, headquarters of Ifelodun local government area of Osun State.

The deceased, according to findings, were among the four victims trapped under the debris while the building collapsed on Wednesday evening.

It was gathered that the building was still under construction with workers on sight when it collapsed.

The Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Osun state command, Kehinde Adeleke who confirmed the incident on Thursday, said the building located behind Eweta community primary school collapsed around 7pm on Wednesday.

She added that the four victims buried under the debris were rescued by concerned residents in the community and taken to hospital critically injured.

“Two of the rescued victims died at the hospital on Thursday, including the owner of the building”, she added.