Two women, Rejoice Raymond and Chidi Felicia Nwafor, have been arrested in Anambra State for battering three children beyond recognition.

It was learnt that the children, two boys and a girl, were rescued from a room filled with fetish items and a mortar allegedly for pounding them for ritual.

According to the Anambra State Police Command, Raymond, 39, and Nwafor, 80, were arrested by police operatives attached to 3-3 Police Station, Nkwelle.

Following intelligence report on February 19, the police stormed their address at 13, Akunwanta Mbamalu Street, Federal Housing Estates, 3-3 Nkwelle Ezunaka, Anambra State, where they found three children locked up in a room.

The children were badly bruised and were looking malnourished.

They also had broken bones and were left lying in their blood.

The entire room had blood stains alongside fetish items, including a mortar and multiple pestles, blood stained canes, concoction and more.

In the room was also found a bucket where the children were made to defecate as they were not allowed out.

The children, whose parents are not known, were too battered to speak.

They were barely conscious and appeared to be in shock.

The police noted that the women had “subjected them into physical and emotional torture without feeding and inflicted several wounds on their body leaving them unconscious”.

The police also said in a statement that the scene was visited by the Divisional Police Officer, 3-3, CSP Abdu Bawa.

The statement read: “Scene was visited by the DPO 3-3 CSP Abdu Bawa where a gory sights of badly battered victims, one with a broken arm were found in the pool of their blood and whose parents were neither seen nor known.

“Meanwhile, the children were rescued and rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

“Preliminary Investigation further revealed some fetish substances, blood stained canes, concoctions and other incriminating items were all recovered inside the rooms and registered as exhibits.”

Some sources alleged that the women own a Ministry, but also engage in fetish practices, which include pounding children in mortar.