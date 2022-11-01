Two women docked for allegedly stealing two-year-old girl

Two women accused of stealing a two-year-old girl, were on Tuesday docked in a Family Court sitting at Iyaganku, Ibadan.

The police charged Abidemi Adebowale, 33, and Dasola Folorunso , 35, with conspiracy and child theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Folake Ewe told the court that defendants and others at large conspired together to steal the girl.

Ewe said Adebowale and Folorunso on July 21, 2020, between 9a.m to 9p.m at Akanbi area, Papa, Ibadan, took the girl from her parents.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 516 and 371 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Patricia Adetuyibi, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100, 000 each , with two sureties each in like sum .

Adetuyibi adjourned the matter until Jan. 12.

NAN reports that if found guilty, both of them are liable to 14 years imprisonment each.





