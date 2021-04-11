Two women: Ngozi Emezue, 38, and Juliet Eguebor, 35, are currently being held by the Lagos State Police Command for the alleged killing of a 64-year-old man, Osita Anwuanwu, at the Arida area of Ikotun, Lagos State on April 8, 2021 at 8:45pm.

This was revealed in a statement by the Command’s spokesman, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Sunday.

Adejobi said the deceased’s daughter, Linda Anwuanwu, of Temitope Street, off Governor’s Road, Ikotun, Lagos State, reported to the police that she was informed that her father was lying down in a bar at Arida after he had a misunderstanding with the suspects.

Police operatives from the Ikotun Division raced to the scene and rescued the deceased to the General Hospital, Igando, where he was certified dead.

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the deceased had gone to check Juliet, his lady friend, at Ngozi’s bar, but a disagreement ensued, which led to physical assault on the man, before he slumped.

“The two suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for proper investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Osita Anwuanwu,” Adejobi said.