Two University of Ilorin students win UNESCO scholarships

Two students of the University of Ilorin have won the prestigious awards of the International Centre for Biotechnology under the auspices of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation.

The development was disclosed by the University of Ilorin in its Bulletin issued on Monday to its stakeholders.

The students were awarded the scholarship for having good academic records in the organization’s educational peer review.

It stated that the duo: Samson Oyebamiji of the Department of Microbiology and Sodiq Alasi of the Department of Food Engineering, won the award of UNESCO ICB MSc. Scholarship and UNESCO ICB Final Year undergraduate scholarship.

The University publication added that a letter, by the Chairman, Scholarships Award Committee, Prof. Umezuruike Opara, commended the students for applying for the MSc. Scholarship of the UNESCO International Centre for Biotechnology (UNESCO ICB).

Opara said this was based on the criteria advertised, including course of study related to Biotechnology/BioSciences and good academic records, adding that the Scholarships Awards Committee reviewed all applications submitted.

He said: “Congratulations, it is our pleasure to award the UNESCO ICB MSc. Scholarships to you, Mr. Samson Oyebamiji of the Department of Microbiology, University of Ilorin, for N1,014,914.67 and the Final Year Undergraduate Scholarships to you, Mr. Sodiq Alasi of the Department of Food Engineering, University of Ilorin, for N500,000.00.

“This award is to support your tuition fee, accommodation, books and living expenses during your MSc. and undergraduate studies at the university.”