Two unemployed men docked for allegedly stealing fabrics, caps worth N 93,000

Two unemployed men were on Thursday arraigned in a a Dei-Dei Grade l Area Court in Abuja for allegedly stealing fabrics and caps worth N 93, 000.

The police charged Ibrahim Haruna, 28 and Lawali Badamasi, 31, who resides in Dei-Dei with joint act and theft.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, had earlier told the court that Awal Yusuf of Dakwa reported the matter at the Dei Dei Police Station on January 2.

He said that the defendants conspired and stole two different brocade materials and three caps worth N93, 000.

The Judge, Saminu Suleiman admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Suleiman adjourned the case until January 23 for mention.